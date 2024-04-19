Xbox users can now redeem a 3-month free trial of Apple TV+

For a limited time, Microsoft is partnering with Apple to offer Xbox owners a free 3-month trial of Apple TV+, Apple’s video streaming service. To redeem the offer, simply open the TV app on your Xbox console.

Apple TV+ includes access to Apple original TV shows and movies, including upcoming series premieres Dark Matter and The Big Cigar, and theatrical movies like Killers of the Flower Moon and the just-released Argylle. See everything included in Apple TV+ here.

Apple regularly partners with companies to give away Apple TV+ trials, as the company tries to grow the reach of its service. In fact, Apple previously ran a similar promotion for PlayStation users.

The free trial period is available to new and qualified returning subscribers, whatever ‘qualified’ means. The promotion runs from today through July 7.