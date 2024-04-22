Report: Apple acquires French startup behind AI and computer vision technology

Apple has reportedly acquired Datakalab, a Paris, France-based startup specializing in artificial intelligence compression and computer vision technology. According to French business magazine Challenges, the acquisition was finalized in December.

Datakalab described itself as “experts in low power, runtime efficient, and deep learning algorithms” that work on device.

On its LinkedIn page, Datakalab highlights “industry leading compression and adaptation to deploy embedded computer vision that is fast, cost-effective and precise.” Prior to the Apple acquisition had between 10 and 20 employees.

From Datakalab’s now-defunct website:

Datakalab is a French technology company that develops computer image analysis algorithms to measure flows in public space. The images are instantly transformed into anonymized statistical data processed locally in 100ms. Datakalab does not store any images or personal data and only keeps statistical data. Datakalab products are built according to the principle of “Privacy by Design”.

Datakalab teamed up with the French government in May 2020 to deploy AI tools into Paris transportation systems to check whether people were wearing face masks. The company also worked with Disney and other partners in the past.

While neither Apple nor DatakaLab have acknowledged the acquisition, Challenges says that the deal was reported to the European Commission this month. The report says that Datakalab’s two founders did not join Apple, but multiple other employees did make the jump. Datakalab also held multiple patents related to AI compression and vision technology.

The acquisition comes as Apple is expected to bring a suite of AI features to iOS 18 later this year. Datakalab also developed advanced vision-based technology, which could play a role in Apple’s Vision Pro ambitions into the future. The company’s advanced facial recognition technology could also contribute to things like Photos and Face ID.

(via iPhoneSoft)

