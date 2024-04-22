 Skip to main content

Here’s what you need to fast charge the 13- or 15-inch MacBook Air

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 22 2024 - 9:27 am PT
Like the modern MacBook Pro laptops, Apple’s latest MacBook Air models support fast charging which can give up to 50% battery in as little as 30 minutes. However, by default, both sizes of the Air ship with a charger that doesn’t support the feature. Here are the requirements and details for how to fast charge MacBook Air.

The default charger included with the M2 and M3 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops is either the 30W single USB-C charger or 35W dual port USB-C charger.

For the base 13-inch Air, it is a $20 upgrade to pick up the 70W power adapter that will fast charge the laptop, but the mid-tier and customized 13-inch machines and all of the 15-inch MacBook Air models can be upgraded for free to the 70W power adapter.

The tricky part is you have to be aware of that when you’re buying.

But whether you already have a MacBook Air or want to get the dual port USB-C charger for flexibility and pick up a higher-powered one for when you need it, you can always use a third-party USB-C brick, just make sure it’s 70W or more.

You can pick up Apple’s new 70W GaN charger standalone for $59. One catch for third-party chargers, since the MacBook Air requires 67/70W or more, that means you may need to step up to 100W chargers as 30, 65, and 100W are the most common options. Even so, they’re more affordable at around $46.

Here are Apple’s specs for fast charging the M2 and M3 MacBook Air.

How to fast charge MacBook Air

15-inch MacBook Air requirements

  • 70W USB-C power adapter or greater with USB-C cable or the USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable
  • Apple Studio Display or Pro Display XDR with Thunderbolt cable will fast charge
  • Third-party external monitors with 85W will fast charge the 15-inch MacBook Air

13-inch MacBook Air (M2 and M3) requirements

  • 67W USB-C power adapter or greater with USB-C cable or the USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable
  • Apple Studio Display or Pro Display XDR with Thunderbolt cable will fast charge
  • Third-party external monitors with 85W will fast charge the 13-inch Air

As a refresher, the 14-inch MacBook Pro needs at least 96W with a USB-C or USB-C to MagSafe 3 power cable to fast charge.

And the 16-inch MacBook Pro requires a 140W power adapter with the USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable.

