M2 Mac mini from $499, Satechi Stand and Hub $90, Samsung Thunderbolt 4 5K monitor, more

Monday’s best deals kick off with Apple’s latest Mac mini starting from $499. The perfect companion discounts are also live, dropping Satechi’s Stand and Hub for Mac mini which was just updated with an NVME SSD slot to $90 alongside Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt Monitor at $700 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini starting from $499

B&H now offers Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini for $699 with 512GB of storage. This slightly elevated configuration normally sells for $799 and is now $100 off. It’s the first discount in 2 months and comes within $9 of the all-time low. Today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen to date and even though there’s no M3 version yet, the M2 Mac mini is still one of the best values in the current macOS stable. The entry-level model at $499 doubles down on that even more at $100 off over Amazon. We detail what to expect from the experience in a hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Satechi Stand and Hub for Mac mini drops to $90

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers the Satechi Stand and Hub for Mac mini at $90. This is the new and improved version that just launched to start the year and comes equipped with a new and improved NVME SSD slot. It drops from $100 as only the second discount so far. This is the second-best price to date at $10 off, too, and comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in January. We take a closer look at what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Satechi’s current Stand and Hub first hit the scene back in 2021 with the goal of adding some front-facing I/O to your Mac mini. It has a fun design that rests right underneath your desktop Mac, and is now also compatible with the newer Mac Studio. Now with the refreshed version, Satechi is merging all of that same focus with some more modern specs to match Apple’s latest M2 desktops. Oh, and the same aluminum design of course remains – it wouldn’t be Satechi without it!

One of the biggest issues with the previous version is that the internal SSD slot was only designed for M.2 SATA drives. It wasn’t the best choice a few years back, and is one of the bigger limitations in 2024. Now Satechi is refreshing it with proper NVMe support, so you can plug in your fancy new SSD and get better speeds. This should mean you’ll be able to actually edit footage off the companion drive, versus using it more for backups and storage. The Stand and Hub still features the same three USB-A slots and single USB-C port on the front, as well as micro and SD card readers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Save $700 Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt Monitor

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $900. This is the lowest price of the year at $700 off the usual $1,600 price tag. It’s only the second offer of 2024 and also happens to be the second-best discount to date. Today’s offer is within $69 of the all-time low from December and has only been beaten once before. Get a closer look in our launch coverage

If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s Studio Display, this is it. Samsung’s new ViewFinity S9 monitor steals the spotlight as one of the first 5K Thunderbolt 4 on the market. The iMac-like design is going to fit in perfectly with the rest of your Apple setup, and arrives with some smart features baked in like onboard AirPlay and direct access to streaming services. There’s also the 5K panel with 99% DCI-P3 support and a built-in color calibration engine, as well as a 4K webcam, and more.

Score an official Apple Watch Link Bracelet for an all-time low of $209

Amazon is now offering an official Apple Watch Link Bracelet band for $209. This is a whopping 40% discount from the usual $349 price tag you’d pay for the 42mm accessory and a new Amazon low. It’s well below our previous $236 mention from back in January and the first markdown since. This works with the newest 42mm models as well as older 41mm and 38mm styles.

As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with a sleek silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Each of the models on sale today are compatible with the latest Apple Watch Series 9, as well as previous-generation releases.

Ponder Anker’s new 15W MagGo Qi2 charging orb while it’s at $70

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the first discounts on its just-released Qi2 8-in-1 Charging Orb. It now drops down to $70 from the usual $100 price tag. That’s $30 off and a return to the all-time low for only the second time. It’s $10 under the last mention and the lowest in months since right around launch earlier in the year. The new Anker MagGo Orb just launched to start the year with the same design as before. Just now, it has Qi2 tech. That gives its MagSafe mount on the front 15W speeds, while the back still features three full AC outlets, dual USB-C, and two USB-A ports.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]