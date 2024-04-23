 Skip to main content

Rumors: Calculator app coming to the iPad this year, new Mac app in the works, more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 23 2024 - 10:28 am PT
16 Comments

In addition to new artificial intelligence features, Apple’s next round of OS updates will reportedly offer some big new features for the … Calculator app. Multiple rumors over the last week say that Apple is planning to make the Calculator app more powerful, add math features to Apple Notes, and bring the Calculator app to the iPad for the first time.

The barrage of calculator-focused rumors kicked off last week, when AppleInsider suggested that the Notes app will gain a “Math Notes” feature as part of iOS 18. This would reportedly allow users to “integrate information from Calculator within the Notes app.”

Meanwhile, AppleInsider also reported that macOS 15 will include “the most significant update to its Calculator app in years.” The new Calculator app on the Mac will reportedly feature a new “history tape” feature, a refreshed design similar to iPhone, and updated unit conversion features.

Rounding things out, MacRumors now reports that Apple will finally release a Calculator app for the iPad as part of iPadOS 18 this year. There are no details on what to expect, but presumably some of the features rumored for the new Calculator app on the Mac will make their way to the iPad version as well.

9to5Mac’s Take

About time. Fun times. Those are all the words I can write about the Calculator app. Oh, I’ll probably stick with PCalc anyway.

