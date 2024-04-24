Apple launching new ‘Made for Business’ sessions at retail stores next month

Starting in May, Apple is launching a new Today at Apple series at its retail stores focused on small business owners and entrepreneurs. Apple says that these sessions will offer “free opportunities to learn how Apple products and services can support their growth and success.”

These “Made for Business” sessions will be led by small business owners. The business owners will share how their organizations have used iPhone, iPad, and Mac “to build their businesses, reach customers in new ways, and push their organizations forward.” The sessions will also focus on things like Apple Business Connect, Apple Business Essentials, and Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Apple says:

Kicking off during National Small Business Week in the U.S., Today at Apple will offer six “Made for Business” sessions throughout May in Chicago, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., with ongoing programming in select stores around the world throughout the year. Led by small business owners with diverse and unique stories, the sessions will highlight how Apple products and services have powered their businesses’ success.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, added:

“At Apple, we know small businesses are the backbone of local communities, which is why we are constantly innovating to help at every stage of their growth. Our retail stores provide only-at-Apple experiences such as community and education sessions, free Today at Apple programming, and ongoing support from in-store experts who help small businesses find the perfect technology to supercharge their work.”

Head to Apple’s press release for more details. You can sign up for Today at Apple sessions on Apple’s website.