 Skip to main content

Congo accuses Apple of using illegal conflict minerals in its supply chain

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 25 2024 - 3:09 am PT
6 Comments
iPhone

The Democratic Republic of Congo is accusing Apple of using illegally exploited minerals sourced in the eastern regions, involving violence, child labor and other human rights violations.

This allegation disagrees with Apple’s published Conflict Minerals Report, that states it found no connection between its smelters and refiner partners, and the armed groups of the DRC, as of December 31, 2023.

The company’s Conflict Minerals Report says it conducts ongoing due diligence and removed 14 smelters and refiners from its supply chain that were not willing to participate in appropriate audits.

The statement from DRC lawyers today, though, says that conflict mineral use in the Apple supply chain is ongoing and Apple’s products are thereby “tainted by the blood of the Congolese people”.

They say Apple’s reporting on mineral origin “does not appear to be based on concrete, verifiable evidence. Rwanda’s production of key 3T minerals is near zero, and yet big tech companies say their minerals are sourced in Rwanda”.

3T minerals include tin, tungsten and gold, which are essential raw materials for electronic components. Tin is used as solder for iPhone circuit boards, for instance. The trade of conflict materials is seen as a primary way DRC militia and terrorist groups finance themselves.

The DRC lawyers are petitioning Apple to respond to their questions within three weeks.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing