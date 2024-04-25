Congo accuses Apple of using illegal conflict minerals in its supply chain

The Democratic Republic of Congo is accusing Apple of using illegally exploited minerals sourced in the eastern regions, involving violence, child labor and other human rights violations.

This allegation disagrees with Apple’s published Conflict Minerals Report, that states it found no connection between its smelters and refiner partners, and the armed groups of the DRC, as of December 31, 2023.

The company’s Conflict Minerals Report says it conducts ongoing due diligence and removed 14 smelters and refiners from its supply chain that were not willing to participate in appropriate audits.

The statement from DRC lawyers today, though, says that conflict mineral use in the Apple supply chain is ongoing and Apple’s products are thereby “tainted by the blood of the Congolese people”.

They say Apple’s reporting on mineral origin “does not appear to be based on concrete, verifiable evidence. Rwanda’s production of key 3T minerals is near zero, and yet big tech companies say their minerals are sourced in Rwanda”.

3T minerals include tin, tungsten and gold, which are essential raw materials for electronic components. Tin is used as solder for iPhone circuit boards, for instance. The trade of conflict materials is seen as a primary way DRC militia and terrorist groups finance themselves.

The DRC lawyers are petitioning Apple to respond to their questions within three weeks.