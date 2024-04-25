Satechi launches Slim Mechanical Keyboard, announces foldable Qi2 multi-device chargers [U]

Satechi is out with its first CES announcements today. The new SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac, iPad, iPhone, Windows, and more is available now. And coming soon Satechi has a foldable 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 Qi2 charger stand.

Update 4/25/24: The 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and the 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Stand are now available direct from Satechi priced at $129.99 and $79.99, respectively.

Satechi announced all the news in a press release this morning.

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, introduces the SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard, its first mechanical keyboard that is designed to seamlessly function with both Mac® and Windows® systems. The rechargeable keyboard features a 75% layout with low-profile brown switches, four-device connectivity, 14 different backlight patterns, and a lock screen shortcut for added security with macOS®. The new mechanical keyboard has a sleek, ergonomic design with a slim aluminum enclosure, removable keycaps, and adjustable feet for optimum stability and comfort.

SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard specs

Compact design (no numpad)

Low-profile brown switches (smoothness of red and tactile feedback of blue)

Wired, dongle, or wireless (2.4 GHz USB receiver and Bluetooth 5.0 compatible with Mac, iOS, Windows, and more)

14 backlight patterns

16.5-hour battery life with backlighting, up to 2 months without

Aluminum frame

Adjustable feet

Travel friendly

The SM1 Slim Mechanical Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is available now direct from Satechi. Normally priceda at $99.99, the company is doing a 20% off promo for the launch with code “CES20“.

Qi2 multi-device chargers

Satechi also unveiled its upcoming 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 foldable charging stands.

Utilizing innovative Qi2 technology, the Satechi 3-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand and 2-in-1 Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charging Stand make powering up all the daily essentials easy with its single-cable solution. The charging stands provide a Qi2 magnetic charging puck for an iPhone and a wireless charging pad located at the base for AirPods, with the 3-in-1 having an additional charging base on the back of the stand for the entire Apple Watch lineup including fast-charging capabilities with the Series 7, 8, 9, Ultra, and Ultra 2. The 3-in-1 Charging Stand also includes a 45W power adapter that can be used separately to charge other USB-C devices.

Satechi says the launch of these Qi2 stands is set for Q2 2024 with pricing at $79.99 for the 2-in-1 and $129.99 for the 3-in-1.

9to5Mac’s take

As a fan of compact and slim designs, Satechi’s first take on a mechanical keyboard looks sharp to me.

It feels like an affordable price for a keyboard with a solid feature set, great flexibility with wired, dongle, and wireless connectivity, and a form factor that’s easy enough to travel with.

While we’re seeing lots of companies announce Qi2 accessories at CES, it’s nice to see Satechi spice things up with some of the first foldable/portable Qi2 multi-device chargers.