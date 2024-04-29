 Skip to main content

First Apple Card holders to get new titanium card as original is about to expire

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 29 2024 - 7:32 pm PT
Apple Card was launched in 2019 in the US, and although using it with Apple Pay is the best solution, the company provides a physical card made of titanium so that holders can make purchases in stores that don’t accept contactless payments. Interestingly, the first Apple Cards issued are about to expire, and Apple is now shipping new ones to cardholders.

Some titanium Apple Cards are about to expire

The first customers to have an Apple Card are now being notified by Apple via email that their titanium card is about to expire (via MacRumors). Since there’s no information engraved on the titanium Apple Card other than the holder’s name, users had no idea about the expiration date of their card – but now we know that it’s valid for around five years.

In the email, Apple says that a new titanium card will be sent automatically to the cardholder’s billing address. The company also notes that customers can continue to use Apple Card at any locations that accept Apple Pay.

We’re sending a replacement titanium card to your billing address so you can continue to use it at physical locations. Remember, even without a physical card you can always use your Apple Card at any location that accepts Apple Pay. Your new titanium card will be shipped within 2 weeks from the date of this communication.

You can continue to use your titanium card until it expires or you activate the new one. You can still use Apple Card with Apple Pay and your virtual card number to shop at merchants that don’t yet accept Apple Pay by typing in your number from Wallet or using Safari AutoFill.

The company also says that the new card will be shipped with a prepaid shipping label so that cardholders can send their old Apple Card to Apple to be recycled.

It’s worth noting that Apple Card is only available in the US.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

