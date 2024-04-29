Mosyle launches Mosyle Fuse MSP to bring a single pane of glass approach to Apple managed service providers

Today, Mosyle has announced the launch of Mosyle Fuse MSP. This first solution integrates five critical management and security applications into a product specifically designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Combining mobile device management, endpoint security, internet privacy and security, and identity and application management, Mosyle Fuse is aiming to make it easier for MSPs to deploy, manage, and protect customer Apple devices at work.

“Mosyle’s new solution unlocks unlimited growth at Apple-first businesses,” said David Collins, CEO of Aeras Technologies. “The five-in-one product, full commission and easy, centralized management delivers more value to MSPs than any other vendor on the Apple market.”

Mosyle Fuse MSP builds on the functionality of Mosyle Fuse, which, in less than two years since launch,is the most adopted Mosyle product. The new MSP-focused offering provides:

MSP-Level Management for General Profiles and Policies: These features create and manage MSP-level profiles and policies for device management, endpoint security, online security, privacy, identity management, and application management. MSPs can automatically apply policies to all current and new customers with ease

Customer Level Management for Critical Policies and Integrations: This feature balances optimization and flexibility. For cases where separation is needed, MSPs can manage each customer individually. For example, MSPs can manage Apple Push Certificate, Identity Provider integrations, VPN, Microsoft Exchange, etc

Centralized Billing with Individualized Reporting: Mosyle Fuse MSP automates monthly billing, ensuring MSPs only use and pay for the licenses customers use. Mosyle Fuse MSP also exports comprehensive breakdowns per customer to help with customer billing, so MSPs spend no extra time on reconciliation.

With Mosyle Fuse MSP, Mosyle is aiming for a disruptive commission structure and other benefits for Apple MSPs. Mosyle is providing commissions of up to 100% for the first year of new MSP customers. Mosyle will also refund the cost of the Apple Consultants Network annual fee in the form of a credit towards license cost.

“Mosyle is committed to growing the Apple ecosystem and helping MSPs scale,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “Mosyle Fuse MSP is designed to accomplish both — delivering an automated and scalable platform for MSPs that offers comprehensive security and management for Apple-focused customers across the globe, all while offering innovative commercial perks to help Apple MSPs grow their businesses.”

