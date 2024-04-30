AirPods Pro 2 return to $180 low, iPad Pro Magic Keyboards from $249, Twelve South gear, more

The best price ever on AirPods Pro 2 are now live at $180. All of Tuesday’s other best deals are now live and come joined by the best prices of the year on Apple’s Magic Keyboards for 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro starting at $249. Plus, the first-ever discount is now available on Twelve South’s BookArc Flex vertical MacBook Stand at $51. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro 2 return to Amazon all-time low of $180

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case have returned to the Amazon all-time low. Now dropping to $180, this is $69 off the usual $249 price tag. We’ve only ever seen one discount this low before, and that was a short-lived offer. If you missed out on it, now you have another chance while also undercutting previous offers by an extra $10. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over in our launch coverage.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and a lanyard loop.

Apple Magic Keyboards for 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro start at $249

Amazon is now offering Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $280. Today’s offer applies to both the white and black models as each one drops from the usual $349 price tag. It’s the best prices we’ve seen this year on new condition models and saves you $69. This is $19 under our previous mention, as well. We fully cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, while also offering some extra insight on today’s discount below the fold.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the latest M2 and original M1 models, the Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support. There’s also a dedicated USB-C charging port on the side, so you don’t have to waste all of the higher-bandwidth features of the built-in Thunderbolt port on charging. The folio form-factor also houses a backlit keyboard and a trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience.

Today’s discount joins the price cut on the 11-inch Magic Keyboard. This smaller model is now also arriving at the best price of the year thanks to a $50 discount from the usual $299 price tag, which delivers the same floating hinge design as the larger model at $249.

First discount live on Twelve South’s BookArc Flex vertical MacBook Stand

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook Stand for $51 shipped. This drops the vertical MacBook stand with a chromed finish down from the usual $60 price tag. It’s a 15% price cut and the only one we’ve seen since launching back in January. That also makes it a new all-time low. Back in January, we walked away impressed in our hands-on review, which has only been made better following the launch of M3 MacBook Air and its dual monitor support in clamshell mode.

The Twelve South BookArc Flex is a unique way to dock a MacBook at your desk. It has a one-size-fits-all design that literally flexes in order to hold 13-inch MacBook Airs, 16-inch MacBook Pros, and every laptop in between. The chrome design matches the rest of your Apple setup. It takes on a vertical design that’s great for saving space on your desktop when paired with a secondary display, or even two extra monitors thanks to the newfound dual display support found on the M3 MacBook Air.

Back in March, we revisited the BookArc Flex with Apple’s latest MacBook in mind and found it to be an even more valuable addition to Apple workstations.

