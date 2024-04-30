Is TikTok bypassing Apple’s App Store in-app purchase commission?

9to5Mac is supported by Incogni: Stop robocalls, spam emails, stalkers, fraud, and more with Incogni. Exclusive discount for 9to5Mac readers: Use the code Apple55 at checkout to get 55% off the annual plan.

A new report from TechCrunch today claims that TikTok might be bypassing Apple’s App Store in-app purchase system. The report says that TikTok is “presenting some of its users with a link to a website” to purchase coins, instead of using Apple’s in-app purchase flow.

Typically, TikTok users purchase coins (which are used for tipping TikTok creators) using Apple’s in-app purchase flow. Through this process, TikTok pays Apple a 30% commission.

TechCrunch, however, reports that a selection of TikTok users have access to a new option that directs them to buy coins from the TikTok website. One version of the new pop-up screen tells users they can purchase coins via the TikTok website “to avoid in-app service fees,” and includes a direct link to the TikTok website.

It’s unclear who exactly is seeing this new option in the TikTok app, but it doesn’t appear to be widespread. TechCrunch reports that its tipster saw the option to purchase coins via the web with an account that “had previously purchased a large amount of coins.” This could suggest that TikTok is only presenting the option to high-spenders.

The option to buy via the web offers to save users 25%, the report says:

In some cases, users are shown a screen that includes a message such as “Try recharging on tiktok.com to avoid in-app service fees” followed by a “Try now” link. Other times, they may get a pop-up that says “Try recharging on tiktok.com” with another message about the potential savings. This one reads, “You can save the service fee and get access to popular payment methods,” and is followed by a big, red “Try now” button or a less prominent option that says “Don’t show again.” Users who follow the provided link are taken to the website for buying coins: tiktok.com/coin. From this web view, they can pay using a variety of methods, including Apple Pay or debit or credit cards. The website reminds users that purchases made directly with TikTok will save them around 25% “with a lower third-party service fee.”

There aren’t any clear details on what exactly is happening here. Apple did revise its App Store Guidelines back in January to allow developers to link to alternative payment systems in their apps. Developers who opt into this, however, are still required to pay Apple a commission of 12% for developers who are a member of the App Store Small Business Program and 27% for other apps.

It could be that TikTok is testing a version of its in-app purchase flow that takes advantage of those changes. That being said, it would still be required to pay Apple 27% – which seems to counteract with TikTok’s plans to give users a 25% discount when they buy via the web.

Additionally, TikTok’s implementation of this new buying option doesn’t include the pop-up message that informs users they are navigating to an external website. This suggests TikTok isn’t using the proper entitlement from Apple, either.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update if we hear back.

9to5Mac is supported by Incogni: Stop robocalls, spam emails, stalkers, fraud, and more with Incogni. Exclusive discount for 9to5Mac readers: Use the code Apple55 at checkout to get 55% off the annual plan.