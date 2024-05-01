 Skip to main content

iOS 18 rumored to add deep integration between Calendar and Reminders

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 1 2024 - 11:07 am PT
1 Comment
iOS 18 calendar

Apple is reportedly planning to supercharge the Calendar and Reminders apps with iOS 18 and macOS 15 this year. These updates join a long list of other expected iOS 18 improvements, including new AI features, upgrades to Safari, and more.

iOS 18: Upgrades to Reminders and Calendar

We’d treat this rumor with skepticism for right now, as the source doesn’t have a long-term, established track record of software leaks. The report admits that the “information provided by those familiar with Apple’s upcoming operating systems isn’t all encompassing.”

The report, which comes from Marko Zivkovic at AppleInsider, says that Apple is testing a “new-and-improved” version of the Calendar app that offers integration with the Reminders. Using the Calendar app, users will allegedly be able to “schedule and organize reminders directly,” without using the actual Reminders app.

Reminders created via the new Calendar app will still appear in the Reminders app, as well. The Calendar app will support setting a specific date, time, location, and priority setting for reach reminder.

The report explains:

Tapping or right-clicking an area within the Day, Week, or Month views in pre-release versions of the new Calendar app will reveal an option that prompts the user to either set a reminder or schedule an event. Both can be scheduled from the same UI element, allowing for greater convenience.

When adding a reminder through the Calendar application, users will be able to select a title and add a note or tag to their reminder, as a way of describing it or making it easier to locate.

The report also claims that the Calendar app will “receive minor design alternations” with iOS 18 and macOS 15.

More on iOS 18:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing