Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor camera launches, with privacy blind

The first ever Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor camera has today been announced, offering a full 360 degrees of horizontal coverage, with 160 degrees of vertical tilt.

The motorized base can be remotely controlled using the Ring app. The security camera comes with a manual privacy blind, and is available in five different colors …

Ring has been in business for more than a decade now, and has expanded from the first doorbell camera which gave the company its name to more than 50 different products today – spanning cameras, smart lighting, and an alarm system.

But the Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is the company’s first camera with an integral motorized base.

Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam lets customers see every angle, even when they’re far away. Using the Ring app, customers can control Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam’s built-in, motorized base to tilt the camera up or down or pan left to right. Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam provides full and clear HD video and color night vision with expansive pan coverage (360°) and vertical tilt coverage (169°). Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is great for everyone, from pet owners who want to pan around the living room to check on their pet, to small business owners who want to cover multiple angles and doorways with one camera.

It has all the usual features we’ve now come to expect from Ring cameras, including Live View and Picture-in-Picture to allow you to keep an eye on the camera while using other iPhone apps.

The new camera will be available in five colors, though only black and white models can be preordered as yet.

In addition to Black and White, we’re excited to introduce fresh new device colors today: Blush, Charcoal, and Starlight […] Each color has an earth tone that’s perfect for any décor—think Blush for bright, airy spaces, Charcoal for serene rooms with a cool color palette, and Starlight’s neutral tone fits any space.

There’s been growing concern about the use of security cameras in Airbnb apartments and the like, so the camera has a manual privacy blind for peace of mind. This physically covers the camera, as well as disabling both video and audio recording.

The Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is available for pre-order from today, priced at $79.99 and shipping on May 30.