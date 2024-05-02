Thursday’s best deals: Magic Keyboard Folio $199, Bowers & Wilkins Px7 2Se headphones $319, more

Thursday’s best deals are now live and headlined by Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad at $199. It comes joined by the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones at $319, which are our favorite AirPods Max alternatives at $80 off. Plus, Satechi’s new SM1 Slim Keyboard for Mac is seeing a rare discount to $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad hits $199

Amazon is now discounting the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Generation iPad for one of the first times in months. It’s now dropping down to $199, saving you $50 from its usual $249 price tag. It’s the best price in 2024 and the lowest since back in December when it dropped down to the all-time low at $30 less. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Bringing Apple’s signature Magic Keyboard Folio experience to its latest iPad form-factor, the 10.9-inch version arrives with a white coat of paint that covers the folio design. It’s comprised of a 2-piece design that lets you magnetically detach the keyboard from the back cover, letting you alternate from more productive workflows to just propping up your device for binge watching shows and more.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones are our favorite AirPods Max killer

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones for $319. This is down from the usual $399 price tag and is now marking an all-time low at $80 off. This is only the second time it has dropped this low and beats our previous mention by an extra $20. Last fall, I tried out the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones, only to deem them the AirPods Max successors I had been waiting for. Now they’re even easier to recommend with today’s discount. Dive into our hands-on review for the full scoop of what to expect.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deliver a more premium take on over-ear headphones that come in one of four styles. Alongside just offering the brand’s signature sound with a unique acoustic system that sports angled drivers, there’s also active noise cancellation. Though after trying these myself, the best part has to be the higher-end build that makes these an absolute delight to wear.

This updated pair of headphones was just revealed a few months back, and now arrives with an upgraded high-performance Digital Signal Processing to go alongside even better sound from a similar driver array. There’s a new Forest Green color, as well. Otherwise, you’re getting the same 40mm drivers, six microphones, aptX Adaptive support, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity as the original pair.

Satechi’s new SM1 Slim Keyboard sees rare discount to $85

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new SM1 Slim Mechanical Keyboard for $85. This discounts the just-released Dark Grey style specifically, which launched at the very end of February after the original version debuted at CES 2024 in January. Today’s price cut is $15 off the usual $100 price tag, only the second discount on this model, and comes within $5 of the only other price cut that was live at launch for the light grey version. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage, too.

The new Satechi SM1 Slim joins the company’s other Bluetooth keyboards and enters with a very fresh design that’s unlike any of its other peripherals. Most of the previous releases looked to emulate the look and feel of Apple’s own keyboards, and now its newest is taking a more unique approach with a mechanical build. It still works with your Mac just the same, and even has backlighting so you can type in the dark – a feature that can work for 16.5 hours thanks to the built-in battery. Disabling the lighting will net you 2 months of use between charges.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

