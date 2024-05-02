Unveiling 9to5Mac YouTube channel memberships: Join today!

We’re excited to announce the launch of something new for the amazing 9to5Mac community: YouTube channel memberships! This is your opportunity to directly support the channel you love and unlock some fun perks as a result.

Why support the channel?

9to5Mac has been going strong on YouTube for eight years and is inching closer to one million subscribers. Your support helps us to continue growing and creating the in-depth video content you love. We provide in-depth iOS guides, walkthroughs, tutorials, news, reviews, and, most recently, the 9to5Mac Overtime podcast.

Of course, our YouTube content will always remain free and accessible, and you are not obligated to become a channel member. However, for those who especially appreciate our work, here is your chance to support us directly.

To keep things simple, there’s a single membership tier. It’s appropriately titled One more thing…

One more thing… ($2.99)

Exclusive Apple-centric loyalty badges

Loyalty badges appear next to your name in comments and in live chats. These loyalty badges have been custom-designed in-house, and you’ll display different badges based on how long you’ve been a member. It’s a pretty cool perk to show your support.

Exclusive emoji

Along with loyalty badges, members gain access to custom emoji in their YouTube comments and in live chats.

2x exclusive wallpapers per month

“Hey, what’s that wallpaper?” We’re glad you asked! Each month, members receive two custom-designed wallpapers for download – often the same wallpapers that Jeff and Fernando rock in their videos.

9to5Mac Overtime LIVE!

9to5Mac Overtime LIVE! is our once-a-month live stream that’s just for members. This is in addition to the regular free weekly podcast. Come hang out and chat with us every month, and ask questions, give us feedback, etc.

Exclusive photo and status updates

And finally, members gain access to regular behind-the-scenes looks at what we’re working on via community photos, videos, and status updates.

Again, the monthly price for this tier is just $2.99. We can’t wait to see what you do with it!

Join the 9to5Mac Community Today

Head over to our YouTube channel and click the “Join” button below any video to explore the various perks.

We sincerely appreciate your consideration in supporting 9to5Mac. If there is something you’d like to see, let us know in the comments section below. Our aim is to make the best membership plan possible, and with your feedback, we will do just that.