Deals: New 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM $150 off, Latest AirPods Pro 2 $180, iMac, Beats, more

Monday morning’s collection of the best deals on Apple gear is here, and it’s a good one. We have up to $150 off the elevated configuration of the new 15-inch MacBook Air joined by a solid price drop on Apple’s latest 10-core 512GB M3 24-inch iMac in various colorways. From there, we move over to the audio side of things and the latest iteration of AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe charging case down at $180 and a gigantic $170 price drop on the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones. All of that and more awaits down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM now $150 off, more

Today we are tracking some notable deals on Apple’s 2024 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. While you will find the base model marked down to $1,149.99 shipped in various colorways with the on-page coupon via Amazon, the elevated and more powerful configurations many folks are after with this new release are also seeing notable deals. The regularly $1,699 15-inch MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD is now selling from $1,549 shipped in various color options. This is around $30 less than we saw early last month on these upgraded configs and a wonderful time to score the larger-screened MacBook Air – it made our dreams come true after getting a chance to go hands-on with it at release.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging down at $180

After the deal we spotted on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 at the tail end of last month quickly jumped back up in price, Amazon is now once again offering them down at $179.99 shipped. The regularly $249 AirPods Pro 2 are now 28% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find in new condition. Today’s deal comes within $1 of both our last mention and the Amazon all-time low. This is the latest iteration of Apple’s pro buds, complete with the USB-C port built into the refreshed MagSafe charging case that made its first debut during Apple’s 2023 September event. And this is one of only a handful of times we have tracked them in the $180 range since last fall – today’s deal also comes within $18 of the $161.99 Geek Squad Certified Refurbished listing right now. Our coverage over at 9to5Mac takes a look at the updated features.

Apple’s latest 10-core 512GB M3 24-inch iMac now $150 off

Amazon is now offering notable price drops on Apple’s latest M3 24-inch iMac. After coming away impressed with the all-in-one desktop machine, we are also now seeing some of the better prices yet. Firstly, you can score the 24-inch iMac M3 with the 8-core GPU and 256GB of storage space starting from $1,149.99 shipped, down from the $1,299 list price to undercut our previous mention by $49 and match the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for most colorways this year. Folks interested in the upgraded 10-core GPU with 512GB of internal storage space, it is now selling from $1,549.99 shipped. This one carries a $1,699 list, is now nearly $150 off, and is undercutting our last mention by about $44.

Massive price drop hits the latest Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones

While this past weekend brought in some seriously notable price drops on Beats Studio Buds and the Beats Studio Buds+, this morning we are turning our attention to the brand’s pro-grade over-ear experience. Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones at $179.95 shipped. This is a regularly $350 set of headphones that are nearly 50% off the going rate to land at the lowest we have tracked all year on Amazon. Now $20 under our previous mention, this offer is matching the best we have tracked from Amazon all-time outside of a very limited Black Friday deal for $10 less. While we certainly enjoyed our time with the brand’s new Beats Solo 4 recently, those of you looking for that sealed-in, over-ear noise cancellation action will want to head below for more details on the Beats Studio Pro – they are now $20 less than the new Solo 4 set.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]