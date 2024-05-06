Proton Pass now includes ‘Pass Monitor’ advanced identity and credential protection

Proton has been building out its suite of software with new services like Proton Pass, an end-to-end encrypted password manager, and more. Now Proton Pass is more powerful than ever with what the company calls “Pass Monitor” which has four layers of identity and credential protection.

Here’s how Proton describes the security suite:

To keep you safe, we’re introducing Pass Monitor for our password manager, a new suite of security features to help you secure your data. Pass Monitor alerts you of account weaknesses and data breaches so you can better defend your online accounts against attacks. We believe security should be easy, so Pass Monitor watches out for you automatically and guides you through solutions in the event your data leaks from a third-party service.

Here are the four components of the protection:

Pass Monitor security features

Dark Web Monitoring: We scan illicit data marketplaces on the dark web to check if your Proton addresses, email aliases, and up to 10 custom email addresses have been leaked. If we find anything, we alert you immediately so you can take quick action to secure your accounts.

Password Health: This is like a checkup for your account security. We’ll let you know if you have any weak or reused passwords that need to be updated.

Inactive two-factor authentication: 2FA is a second layer of security in addition to a password that greatly reduces the risk of hackers breaking into your accounts. Pass will identify accounts where you can enable 2FA.

Proton Sentinel: Released last year, our Proton Sentinel program uses AI and human analysts to detect and block account takeover attacks. We’re rolling this feature into Pass Monitor.

Proton Pass is available for free and includes password health and 2FA checks while the $1.99/month Proton Pass plan includes all four of the Pass Monitor features.

The full Proton Pass and Pass Monitor features are also included with the Proton Unlimited plans that include all of the company’s services. That goes from as low as $7.99/month when choosing the 2-year plan or from $12.99/month when paying monthly.