 Skip to main content

Apple is donating to help people affected by tragic floods in Brazil

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 7 2024 - 6:43 pm PT
2 Comments
brazil floods

Apple CEO Tim Cook had a busy day as the company held a special event on Tuesday to announce the new iPad Air and iPad Pro. Even so, he took time out to announce that Apple is donating to help the victims of tragic floods in southern Brazil.

Tim Cook announces donation to help rescue victims of flooding in Brazil

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating and tragic floods in Brazil. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground,” Cook said in a post on X. The executive didn’t discuss exactly how much the company is donating.

The Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has been hit by heavy rains since last week, resulting in flooding in multiple cities. The local government reports that 95 people have died as a result of the floods. There are 131 people missing and 372 injured. Overall, 1.4 million people have been affected in some way.

Many people had to leave their homes or are stuck inside their apartments waiting for rescue. Internet services, electricity and water supplies have been interrupted in many cities in the Brazilian state since then. Brazilian carriers have been letting their customers affected by the floods access their services for free.

Unfortunately, the forecast shows that the heavy rains are likely to continue for at least another week, which should make rescue operations there more difficult.

You can learn more about the current situation of flooding in Brazil with the following articles:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing