Apple is donating to help people affected by tragic floods in Brazil

Apple CEO Tim Cook took time out to announce that Apple is donating to help the victims of tragic floods in southern Brazil.

Tim Cook announces donation to help rescue victims of flooding in Brazil

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the devastating and tragic floods in Brazil. Apple will be donating to relief efforts on the ground,” Cook said in a post on X. The executive didn’t discuss exactly how much the company is donating.

The Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has been hit by heavy rains since last week, resulting in flooding in multiple cities. The local government reports that 95 people have died as a result of the floods. There are 131 people missing and 372 injured. Overall, 1.4 million people have been affected in some way.

Many people had to leave their homes or are stuck inside their apartments waiting for rescue. Internet services, electricity and water supplies have been interrupted in many cities in the Brazilian state since then. Brazilian carriers have been letting their customers affected by the floods access their services for free.

Unfortunately, the forecast shows that the heavy rains are likely to continue for at least another week, which should make rescue operations there more difficult.

