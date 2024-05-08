25-year Apple design veteran announces departure; Jony Ive’s old team ‘almost entirely dissolved’

Apple is losing another veteran design team members, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Duncan Kerr, a designer who has been at Apple for over 25 years, has reportedly informed the company that he will depart in the near future.

According to his LinkedIn, Kerr joined Apple in 1999. Bloomberg describes Kerr as “instrumental to developing several generations of the iPhone, iPad and Mac.” An in-depth story from Wallpaper, for example, credits Kerr with coming up with the “tap” notification system for the original Apple Watch.

Kerr will join a handful of other veteran Apple designers who have left the company over the last year. In February, for example, Apple’s longest-running senior designer, Bart Andre, retired after over 30 years at the company.

As the Bloomberg report explains, Kerr was one of the few remaining members of Jony Ive’s design team still at Apple. “With the departure, Ive’s team of about two dozen closely knit employees has been almost entirely dissolved,” the report says.

As it stands right now, Apple’s industrial design team is led by chief operating officer Jeff Williams.

