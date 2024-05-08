 Skip to main content

Photon Studio is a new pro tool to streamline image presentation and management

May 8 2024
Photon Studio

Developer LateNiteSoft launched its pro photography app for iPhone in 2023 called Photon Camera and has been upgrading it regularly. Now a new companion app has arrived for professionals who want a seamless solution for image display and management.

LateNiteSoft launched and detailed the new app on its blog today:

Photon Studio is more than just another app – it’s a game-changer for photographers seeking quick and efficient image management. Built specifically for users of Photon Camera on iOS devices, it bridges the gap between capturing stunning photos and displaying them with ease. Let’s delve into what makes Photon Studio a must-have addition to your photography toolkit.

Photon Studio works with iPad, Apple Silicon Macs, and external displays to immediately show what you’re capturing with Photon Camera.

LateNiteSoft says you get the ability to zoom in, view the histogram, favorite images, and even delete shots with Photon Studio.

One Apple device running Photon Camera can even send images to multiple devices running Photon Studio if you need a more robust and dynamic setup.

For those who have already purchased or are subscribed to Photon Camera, Photon Studio is a free download.

Check out more details in the announcement post.

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac.

