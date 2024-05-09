Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.5 RC with release notes

Following release candidate versions of iOS and other operating systems this week, Apple has seeded out macOS 14.5 RC to testers. This version could be what ships when the final version reaches customers. Here are the release notes:

macOS 14.5 release notes

macOS Sonoma 14.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+

Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

macOS 14.5 should be available for everyone within a matter of days now. Apple is also testing macOS Monterey 12.7.5. The update to macOS Monterey includes “important security fixes and is recommended for all users,” according to Apple.