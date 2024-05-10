Security Bite: Apple updates Platform Security guide with first-ever details on App Store security, BlastDoor, more

Apple this week updated its Platform Security guide, which contains in-depth technical information on security features implemented in its products. First released in 2015, the latest update adds six new topics, including first-ever details on BlastDoor 0-click protection and App Store security.

Apple has long touted its hardware, software, and services are designed in tandem for maximum security and transparency. Of course, nothing is one hundred percent secure, as we witnessed with the discovery of the Operation Triangulation 0-click iMessage spyware campaign in 2023.

In the midst of the exploit, Samuel Groß, a security researcher working with Google’s Project Zero discovered a hidden iMessage security system in iOS 14.3 called BlastDoor while reverse engineering an iPhone XS. He found that the feature acted as a sandbox that securely processed incoming messages in an isolated environment, checking for malware before presenting them to the user.

This was presumably Apple’s first response to the increase in iMessage exploit activity; years before the release of Lockdown Mode, which was primarily designed for high-profile individuals. However, BlastDoor went without documentation or acknowledgment for years…until this week.

Apple also shared some information about the security measures in place in the App Store. This comes as alternative app stores, which are considered less safe by Apple, are now permitted on iPhones in the EU. It seems that Apple wants to reassure users about the safety and reliability of the App Store. However, I think the reality may be slightly grimmer than what Apple portrays. There has been a growing concern about the App Store’s approval process as it continues to allow privacy-invasive and sometimes malicious apps, such as crypto wallets or GPT clones.

2024 Apple Platform Security guide

The latest Apple Platform Security guide update details some of the changes the company has implemented in the past two years.

“This documentation provides details about how security technology and features are implemented within Apple platforms. It also helps organizations combine Apple platform security technology and features with their own policies and procedures to meet their specific security needs,” says Apple.

New topics added to the Apple Platform Security guide this year:

Topics that have been updated:

Introduction to Apple platform security

Apple SoC security

Secure Enclave

Face ID, Touch ID, passcodes, and passwords

Facial matching security

Uses for Face ID and Touch ID

Express Cards with power reserve

Operating system integrity

Activating data connections securely

Verifying accessories for iPhone and iPad

System security for watchOS

Passcodes and passwords

Data Protection overview

Keybags for Data Protection

Protecting keys in alternate boot modes

Protecting user data in the face of attack

Managing FileVault in macOS

Intro to app security for iOS and iPadOS

Gatekeeper and runtime protection in macOS

Managed Apple ID security

iCloud encryption

Account recovery contact security

Legacy Contact security

iCloud Keychain security overview

Secure keychain syncing

Escrow security for iCloud Keychain

Card provisioning security overview

Adding credit or debit cards to Apple Pay

Paying with cards using Apple Pay

Apple Card security

Tap to Pay on iPhone security

Access using Apple Wallet

Access key types

IDs in Apple Wallet

Security of IDs in Apple Wallet

Developer kit security overview

HomeKit communication security

Mobile device management security overview

Configuration enforcement

You can download the full 265-page 2024 Apple Security Platforms guide here.

About Security Bite: Security Bite is a weekly security-focused column on 9to5Mac. Every week, Arin Waichulis delivers insights on data privacy, uncovers vulnerabilities, and sheds light on emerging threats within Apple’s vast ecosystem of over 2 billion active devices. Stay secure, stay safe.

More in this series

Follow Arin: Twitter/X, LinkedIn, Threads