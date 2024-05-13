What does the ‘Air’ in ‘iPad Air’ mean nowadays? Greg Joswiak has an answer

After Apple’s iPad-focused event last week, many observers – including yours truly – pointed out that the new iPad Pro is actually thinner and lighter than the iPad Air. This had me wondering what “Air” actually means nowadays for Apple.

In a new interview, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, offered up an explanation.

In the interview with Arun Maini, Joswiak explained that the goal of the iPad Air is to bring features that used to be iPad Pro-exclusive to lower prices:

“Obviously, you’re not gonna change the name of the products as the thinness changes, but what iPad Air really kind of developed itself to be was the product in the iPad lineup that took what were previously Pro features and brought them down to an even more affordable price. For example, this one took the M2 that was previously in the Pro, and now that’s in the iPad Air. Even a 13-inch size, you could say, was a Pro feature and brought it into the more mainstream price.”

In Apple’s eyes, Joswiak lays out the iPad lineup like this:

iPad 10 : “This is the basic iPad functionality. It’s the things you love in an iPad at a very affordable price.”

: “This is the basic iPad functionality. It’s the things you love in an iPad at a very affordable price.” iPad Air : “iPad Air takes those previously Pro features at a more mainstream price.”

: “iPad Air takes those previously Pro features at a more mainstream price.” iPad Pro: “The idea is it’s pushing the edges, not just in what an iPad can do. In the case of we did with the Ultra Retina XDR display, it’s the world’s best display, period. You can’t get that anywhere else. It’s always pushing the edge to be the very best iPad it can be, and then hopefully someday, you’ll see those then migrate through the line.”

9to5Mac’s Take

As an iPad mini lover, it makes me very sad that Joz didn’t even mention the iPad mini in his explanation of the lineup.

What do you think of Joswiak’s explanation of how the iPad lineup is laid out nowadays? Does it make sense, or is it still too confusing? Let us know down in the comments.

