With new Apple gear about to get unleashed into the wild, and the recent debut of the 2024 Beats Solo headphones, today’s roundup of deals is loaded with the first price drops on the latest and greatest. Amazon has now knocked $50 off Apple’s new M2 iPad Air alongside discounts on the new M2 iPad Air from $570. From there, we have some of the best prices ever on the M3 MacBook Air from $950 as well as the very first price drop on this year’s Beats Solo 4 update at $150. Head below for a closer look at everything in today’s 9to5toys Launch Break.

First straight up cash deals on Apple’s brand new M4 iPad Pro

After seeing the first cash deal on Apple’s new M2 iPad Air this past weekend, Amazon has now knocked $49 off the new M4 iPad Pro as well. After pre-orders went live on all configurations last week, Best Buy landed with a $50 discount that was only available to its paid My Best Buy Plus members. But Amazon is now offering the first straight up cash discount for everyone with the base model 256GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro down at $949.99 shipped. Regularly $999, this is $49 off, the best cash discount we have seen yet, and now, the lowest point of entry into Apple’s new M4, pro-grade tablet experience. As of right now, this deal is only available on the Wi-Fi version, but does land on both the Space Black and Silver models.

First deals land on Apple’s new M2 iPad Air

After going up for pre-order this past Tuesday, ahead of delivery on May 15, we are now tracking the very first price drops at Amazon on Apple’s brand new M2 iPad Air. The 6th generation iPad Air lineup arrives in four different colorways starting at $599, but the early discounts have on select configurations starting with 128GB 11-inch model at $569.99, followed by the 256GB 11-inch model at $669.99 shipped, and some 13-inch options. These $29 price drops, much like the pre-order deals we spotted on Apple’s new iPad Pro M4 Magic Keyboard Case, might not be huge, but if you’re still planning on pre-ordering they are the first straight-up cash discounts and you might as well keep some cash in your wallet. Head below for more details and a closer look at the 11- and 13-inch configurations now on sale.

Apple iPad Air M1 pre-order deals at Amazon:

Brand new Beats Solo 4 headphones now $50 off

While we are still tracking some big-time price drops on Beats headphones and earbuds, the very first deals on the brand new Beats Solo 4 have arrived. Just after getting a chance to go hands-on with them over at 9to5Mac, we are now tracking the new on-ear headphones down at $149.99 shipped via Amazon and Best Buy. Regularly $200, all three colorways are seeing straight up $50 cash discounts to deliver both the first price drops and subsequent all-time lows. We said “the most iconic Beats headphones just got better” with the new Beats Solo 4, and you’ll find more details below.

Apple’s M3 MacBook Air now starts from $950

We have some notable deals on Apple’s 2024 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. While you will find the base model marked down to $1,149.99 shipped in various colorways with the on-page coupon via Amazon, the elevated and more powerful configurations many folks are after with this new release are also seeing notable deals. The regularly $1,699 15-inch MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD is now selling from $1,549 shipped in various color options. This is around $30 less than we saw early last month on these upgraded configs and a wonderful time to score the larger-screened MacBook Air – it made our dreams come true after getting a chance to go hands-on with it at release.

Joining the ongoing deals on the M3 15-inch models below, Amazon is also now serving up an additional $49 on-page coupon to knock the base model M3 13-inch configuration down to $949.99 shipped (Space Gray and Starlight). Regularly $1,099 this is $149 off the going rate, $50 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find.

Clearance pricing hits prev-gen M1 iPad Air at $399 low today

Update: Amazon wasn’t going to let Walmart have all the fun on the clearance M1 iPad Air deals were they? Nope. Amazon has now price matched atthe $399 low. Everything else you need to know is waiting below.

Some folks weren’t exactly stoked about the recent Amazon price drops on the now previous-generation M1 iPad Air starting from $449. I get it, but that is $150 under the price of entry on the new model despite it having double the storage space, and Walmart has now taken things even further. It is offering the base-tier Apple M1 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage down at $399 shipped in various colorways. This model carried a $599 list before being superseded by the new M2 models (they are seeing early deals by the way), and is now $200 below that. Again the new base model M2 starts with 256GB of storage at $599, but today’s deal is $200 below that as well, making for notable clearance pricing for folks not overly concerned with the latest and greatest from Apple – this is still a great tablet if you ask me, all things considered, and a personal favorite of mine. More details below.

Satechi offers 25% off hubs, docks, cables, and more from $13.50 for M4 iPad Pro delivery week

Delivery day for Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air is fast approaching, pre-order discounts on both are now live on Amazon, and Satechi is jumping in with some deals on its lauded accessories too. Mice, keyboards, cables, and its Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro are now on sale. The latter of which drops from the regular $100 price tag down to $74.99 shipped when you apply coupon code IPAD25 at checkout. Still up at full price on Amazon where it has never dropped below $75, today’s deal delivers a solid 25% in savings, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and a notable chance to score a Stand & Hub for your new machine from a brand worthy of it. More details on the iPad Pro Stand & Hub right here.

