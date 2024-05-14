AT&T outshines T-Mobile and Verizon for customer satisfaction but this MNVO beat them all

In addition to revealing the latest customer satisfaction for smartphones, the 2024 ASCI study reveals how Americans feel about their wireless carrier. In an interesting twist, AT&T beat out T-Mobile and Verizon to claim the top spot again for major carriers. However, a value MVNO carrier handily beat them all.

ACSI shared the new report today based on 12,414 respondents that it randomly interviewed between April 2023 and March 2024.

For the last several years, we’ve seen T-Mobile and Verizon consistently beat AT&T across the board for performance metrics in studies from Opensignal, Ookla, and more (for context, Opensignal and Ookla typically use sample sizes in the millions for their studies).

In any case, ACSI’s study says that AT&T has taken the top spot in 2024 for overall customer satisfaction for major US wireless providers.

AT&T increased its satisfaction score by 4% this year to 78/100. T-Mobile was just one point behind at 77/100 while U.S. Cellular and Verizon tied for third with 74.

While ACSI looked at 12 carrier metrics to determine its rankings, it shared a look at how each major carrier compared for call quality and network capability.

Consumer Cellular beats all

ACSI also researched full-service and value MVNOs. The latter ended up having the highest average customer satisfaction with 80/100 (compared to 76/100 for major carriers).

Consumer Cellular with 85/100 was the top-rated of all US carriers followed by Mint Mobile at 83/100.

That put Consumer Cellular 7 points and Mint Mobile 5 points ahead of AT&T’s satisfaction score.

And here’s how the overall average wireless carrier metrics changed from 2023 to 2024:

Check out the full 2024 ASCI cell phone and wireless service study for all the details.

Top image by 9to5Mac