We’ve seen a lot of game emulators showing up on the App Store after Apple changed its guidelines to allow such software. Following the release of Delta, Gamma, and RetroArch, the popular PPSSPP (a PSP emulator) is now available on the App Store for iOS users.

PPSSPP comes to iPhone and iPad

For those unfamiliar, PPSSPP is an open-source, cross-platform PSP emulator available for macOS, Windows, Linux, Android and more. Now that game emulators are allowed on the App Store, the developers have officially brought PPSSPP to iPhone and iPad without relying on jailbreaking or sideloading.

“After nearly 12 years, PPSSPP has finally been approved for the iOS App Store! Thanks to Apple for relaxing their policies, allowing retro games console emulators on the store,” said the developers in a blog post.

However, although Apple now allows game emulators in the App Store, iOS still has some technical limitations for these types of apps. For example, third-party apps lack support for JIT (Just-In-Time) compilation, which affects emulation performance for some games. Other limitations such as the lack of support for the iPad’s Magic Keyboard will be addressed in the future.

Earlier this week, we also saw the launch of other game emulators for iOS: RetroArch and Gamma. While Gamma is only an emulator for PlayStation 1 games, RetroArch also works with most Nintendo consoles, including N64, SNES, Game Boy, and Nintendo DS.

As for PPSSPP, you can now download it for free on the App Store. There’s also a paid “Gold” version with extra features available for $4.99.

