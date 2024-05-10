Microsoft iOS app store launches in July; website rather than app

We learned late last year that a Microsoft iOS app store was in the works, and the company has now announced that this will launch in July.

Initially, it will be limited to Microsoft’s own games, but will later open up to other iPhone game developers, giving them an alternative outlet to Apple’s official App Store …

Background

The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires Apple to allow third-party app stores on the iPhone, and the company responded by announcing its compliance plans.

It’s as yet unclear whether or not these plans actually meet the requirements of the antitrust law, but it does at least pave the way for third-party iOS app stores.

Altstore is one of the first of these – making the switch from unofficial to official status – and Microsoft also revealed back in December of last year that it would launch its own mobile games app store.

Microsoft iOS app store launches in July

At the time, the company declined to say when its own app store would launch, but Bloomberg reports that Microsoft has now revealed that it will open for business in July.

Also new is the announcement that the app store will take the form of a website, rather than an app.

Microsoft Corp. will launch its own online store for mobile-game consumables in July, creating an alternative to Apple Inc. and Google’s app stores and their fees. The browser-based store will debut with Microsoft’s own games, offering discounts on in-game items associated with titles like Candy Crush Saga. Xbox President Sarah Bond announced the move Thursday at the Bloomberg Technology Summit. Later, Microsoft will open the store to other publishers.

The Candy Crush franchise was originally created by King Digital and later acquired by Activision Blizzard, which was subsequently bought by Microsoft.

The company made the decision to go with a website, as that allows it to offer games for all platforms from the same place.

Microsoft saw an opportunity to create a store that “goes truly across devices — where who you are, your library, your identity, your rewards travel with you versus being locked to a single ecosystem,” Bond said. The company’s intention is to facilitate gaming across consoles, computers and mobile devices.

The store will be run by the company’s Xbox division.

Photo by Arturo Rey on Unsplash