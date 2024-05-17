Some of us are old enough to remember the days when malware was strictly a Windows problem. Macs were more secure by design, but another key factor was that there weren’t enough of them in use to make Mac malware a sensible use of time for attackers.

With Macs now very much a mainstream choice for consumers and businesses alike, they’ve also become a far more attractive target for cybercriminals – and Mac malware is a real and growing problem …

Mac malware is a rapidly growing threat

Last year, 21 new Mac malware families were discovered in active use – a 50% increase from 2022. It’s also becoming far more dangerous in its capabilities.

MacStealer, for example, is able to extract passwords and credit card data from your Keychain. A more powerful version, Atomic macOS Stealer, can do the same – but also compromise a wide range of cryptocurrency wallets. Another example discovered in March of this year does the same, security researchers describing it as having “an alarming level of sophistication.”

One particularly nasty form of malware is code which is able to connect to command and control servers to download new payloads. ObjCShellz is an example of a Mac version, which can be remotely updated by attackers to give it new capabilities.

Cybercriminals have also grown better at bypassing the protections Apple builds into macOS.

Small & medium businesses are at particular risk

Small & medium businesses (SMBs) are a particularly attractive target for cybercriminals, as they offer the potential for far greater financial gains than consumers – but usually represent a much softer target than enterprise-level businesses.

Photo by Hostaphoto on Unsplash