iPhone 17 Ultra rumors, Apple Music rumors, iOS 17.5.1 deleted photos bug

Benjamin and Chance react to the surprise reports of a major form-factor change coming to the iPhone in 2025, with the addition of a new redesigned ‘Ultra’ model priced above the current Pro Max. The Plus is also expected to go away next year. iOS 17.5.1 includes a fix for the deleted photos bug but Apple yet again neglects to explain what happened. And, Apple Music causes a stir with their Best 100 albums list.
And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin and Chance discuss the appeal of the newly announced Peacock, Apple, and Netflix Comcast ‘StreamSaver’ bundle.
