 Skip to main content

iPhone 17 Ultra rumors, Apple Music rumors, iOS 17.5.1 deleted photos bug

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | May 23 2024 - 4:26 pm PT
0 Comments

Benjamin and Chance react to the surprise reports of a major form-factor change coming to the iPhone in 2025, with the addition of a new redesigned ‘Ultra’ model priced above the current Pro Max. The Plus is also expected to go away next year. iOS 17.5.1 includes a fix for the deleted photos bug but Apple yet again neglects to explain what happened. And, Apple Music causes a stir with their Best 100 albums list. 

And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin and Chance discuss the appeal of the newly announced Peacock, Apple, and Netflix Comcast ‘StreamSaver’ bundle.

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Introducing 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:

  • Ad-free versions of every episode 
  • Pre- and post-show content
  • Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Feedback

  • Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  • Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski Seth Kurkowski

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing