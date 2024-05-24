OpenAI launched its native ChatGPT Mac app this month alongside GPT-4o. But while anyone can install the Mac app, your account will need to be invited to early access – unless you use this workaround. Here’s how it works.

Just yesterday, OpenAI shared that the macOS app is limited to “Plus and Team users” and that it will be rolling out more widely “in the coming weeks.”

My colleague Zac has been using it and shared some handy tips and tricks for Mac users:

Ok, here’s how to get the app and then bypass the waitlist:

How to download ChatGPT for Mac

If you’re a Plus, Team, or Enterprise user, log in to ChatGPT on the web > click your profile icon in the top right corner > choose Download the App

> click your in the top right corner > You can also download ChatGPT for Mac directly with the link at the top of this OpenAI thread

OpenAI says that macOS 14 and Apple Silicon M1 or later are required for the Mac app.

How to skip the waitlist

Discovered and shared by Diego Jimenez, here’s the workaround to skip the waitlist:

Open ChatGPT for Mac and login Quit the app after the window size changes but before the login error appears (use command + Q for speed) Relaunch the app and it should be working

How to bypass the #ChatGPT macOS app waitlist:



1. Launch the app and login

2. Quit the app (cmd+Q) when the window size changes, but right before the login error alert shows up

3. Launch the app again and you're in



Simple but somehow ✨ it works ✨ – give it a try! pic.twitter.com/IsoiUZihs8 — Diego Jimenez (@diegojimenez) May 22, 2024

Are you using the native Mac app already or are you excited to start? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments!

