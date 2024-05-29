 Skip to main content

Apple touts the power of M4 iPad Pro with a trio of green screen creativity [Video]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 29 2024 - 11:22 am PT
1 Comment

Apple is out with its latest ad for the new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro. The new spot features three different animators’ takes on the same green screen footage in a side-by-side video. Check it out below.

Apple released the new “Worlds Made on iPad” ad on its YouTube channel. The one-minute ad features work commissioned by Apple with three different animators/illustrators offering their unique perspectives on what to do with a single piece of green screen footage on an M4 iPad Pro with Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple stitched all three portrait videos together side-by-side for a neat effect. The ad stars Sofia Wylie, directed by Bennett Johnson.

On the left, “Forest” was created by Natalie Labarre, in the middle, “Theatre” was created by Jin & Jay, and on the right, “Colussus” was created by Eric Lane. The ad uses the song “Concentrate” by Billy Lemos (feat. Dua Saleh).

The M4 chip offers a more powerful CPU and GPU including a more robust media engine for creative workflows.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…
M4

M4

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing