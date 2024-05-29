Apple touts the power of M4 iPad Pro with a trio of green screen creativity [Video]

Apple is out with its latest ad for the new iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro. The new spot features three different animators’ takes on the same green screen footage in a side-by-side video. Check it out below.

Apple released the new “Worlds Made on iPad” ad on its YouTube channel. The one-minute ad features work commissioned by Apple with three different animators/illustrators offering their unique perspectives on what to do with a single piece of green screen footage on an M4 iPad Pro with Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple stitched all three portrait videos together side-by-side for a neat effect. The ad stars Sofia Wylie, directed by Bennett Johnson.

On the left, “Forest” was created by Natalie Labarre, in the middle, “Theatre” was created by Jin & Jay, and on the right, “Colussus” was created by Eric Lane. The ad uses the song “Concentrate” by Billy Lemos (feat. Dua Saleh).

The M4 chip offers a more powerful CPU and GPU including a more robust media engine for creative workflows.

Related: