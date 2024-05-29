 Skip to main content

Tested: Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 15 over-delivers – with the usual pros & cons

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 29 2024 - 7:25 am PT
1 Comment
Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 15

The Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 15 is the latest iteration of a product the company has been offering for around a decade now.

The battery case claims to extend the battery life of an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max by 50% – but in my testing, did better than that …

If your iPhone 15 isn’t getting you through a full day, there’s a whole bunch of solutions out there – from top-up charges from a portable battery bank through MagSafe battery packs.

The Mophie Juice Pack takes a different approach. It’s a snap-on case which completely encloses your iPhone, with an integrated battery.

I tested it with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 15: Look & feel

The case is a rather anonymous-looking matte plastic case with a rubberized feel. There’s no visible branding.

Powered off, the only clues that there’s a battery in there is the humped shape and a barely-visible power button and LED array.

In use

The case pulls open, you insert your phone into the main section – the USB-C port automatically aligning with the plug in the inside bottom of the case – and then slide the top section back into place. Hold down the power button to switch it on, and a set of four white LEDs indicate the remaining charge.

The case also supports pass-through charging, so you can simply leave the phone in the case when connecting to a USB-C cable. The phone is charged first, then the case. In use, it’s the opposite, the case battery powering the phone until it is exhausted.

My most extensive use of previous generations of this case has been on cycle-touring holidays. Since I used my iPhone for photos and video clips, I appreciated the extended battery life, as well as the impact-protection offered by the case.

This latest version offers the same benefits. The case offers a high degree of impact protection to the rear and surrounds, and the front lip also protects the screen. Again, in a previous version, I inadvertently tested this by dropping my phone from a moving bike, and it was entirely unscathed.

The battery is a 2400mAh one, which the company says extends the battery by around 50%. I was again completely unable to exhaust the battery.

On one long day with extensive phone use, I still had some case power left at the end of the day, and the iPhone itself still had 100% battery. When I left the screen on for a full 12 hours, the Juice Pack was still going (albeit down to the last LED), and my phone was again still fully charged.

Pros & cons

As with previous models, the Mophie Juice Pack offers a mix of pros & cons.

Pros

The main benefit is that it dramatically extends the battery-life of your iPhone, in a single unit. There’s no MagSafe pack to fall off or stick out, and no cables as with an external power pack. The case still fits into a jacket pocket.

The other advantage is the impact protection. For any outdoor activity where there’s an increased risk of dropping your phone, this is a really comforting additional benefit.

Cons

The main drawback is the lack of MagSafe support. So you can’t charge the case or phone on wireless chargers, and you can’t use a MagSafe wallet. As someone whose MagSafe wallet is my only wallet, this is for sure a nuisance.

Additionally, while you may have chosen your primary iPhone case because you like the aesthetics, nobody would call the Juice Pack pretty. Inoffensive, sure, but pretty, no.

Pricing & conclusions

The Mophie Juice Pack costs $100, though you may be able to find it on sale for less.

For me, it belongs firmly in the category of ‘if you need one, you’ll know it.’ For my main use case, of cycle touring, I consider it pretty much perfect – and worth the outlay. But if you simply need a bit more of a boost to get through a longer day, you may be better off with a midday top-up charge from an external battery pack.

Check out the in-depth review over at 9to5Toys, complete with a link to a sale price.

Photo: Mophie.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Reviews

9to5Mac Reviews

All the products that the 9to5Mac team has revie…
iPhone 15

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing