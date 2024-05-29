 Skip to main content

Will there be a Ted Lasso season four on Apple TV+? This may be the best hint yet

May 29 2024
Will there be a fourth season of Ted Lasso? As we approach the one-year anniversary of the season three finale, we still don’t have a definitive answer on whether the final episode was also the series finale.

However, Nick Mohammed, the actor who portrays Nate, just dropped a tease that would be too cruel if it were a red herring. While promoting the Ted Lasso S1-S3 Blu-ray disc and DVD box set, the actor appears to suggest there’s more story to tell.

A winking face emoji after putting ‘The Complete Series’ in quotation marks certainly suggests Nick knows something we don’t yet know.

Ted Lasso remains a top streaming series on Apple TV+, but a proper fourth season requires buy-in from Jason Sudeikis, who plays the show’s titular character. Otherwise, a spinoff series, perhaps called The Richmond Way, might be in order.

Does the teaser from “Nate” suggest more Ted Lasso is in the pipeline? I’d say signs point to yes, but then again, it’s the hope that kills you. Although:

H/T Nikolaj!

