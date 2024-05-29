Watch the trailer for Wolfs, the new Apple original film starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney

Apple today unveils the trailer for its next big cinema release, Wolfs starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The (intentionally awkward grammatically spelled) Wolfs sees the duo in an action comedy where two professional fixers are assigned to the same job.

The pair are forced to work together in a series of events that neither expected. The film is hitting theaters on September 20, and will later stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer below …

The film reunite Pitt and Clooney in their first appearance on screen together since Ocean’s 11. Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan round out the headline cast.

The movie is directed by Jon Watts, and was fully financed by Apple back in 2021. Pitt and Clooney took pay cuts in order to ensure the film would not be an exclusively streaming affair. Sony is handling the worldwide theatrical distribution.

Here’s the trailer:

This would be Apple’s latest attempt at cracking the big-budget box office, following the releases of Killers of the Flower Moon (October 20, 2023), Napoleon (November 22, 2023), Argylle (February 2, 2024), and Fly Me to the Moon (coming to cinemas on July 12).

Assuming it gets good reviews, Wolfs might be Apple’s best chance at theatrical success to date.

Box office takings so far for Apple Original Films have been meager, in comparison to the cost of production and subsequent marketing of the titles. However, Apple does not necessarily have to make all of its money back with box office ticket sales, as the movies eventually land on its streaming service. Of course, Apple also does not share viewership or subscriber numbers for Apple TV+ either, so visibility into the success of the strategy is limited.