Controller for HomeKit updated with new 3D ‘Floor Plan’ feature

Although Apple already provides its own Home app to let users control and manage their HomeKit devices, there are multiple third-party apps that extend such functionality – and one of them is Controller for HomeKit. This week, Controller for HomeKit got a major update that adds a new “Floor Plan” feature for mapping your home in 3D.

Controller for HomeKit

With Floor Plan, Controller for HomeKit users can create a 3D model of their home using the LiDAR scanner on a compatible iPhone or iPad. Once the model is generated, you can map all your HomeKit devices onto this 3D model.

“This 3D model can be enriched with buttons for direct device control, display of current sensor values, execution of scenes and workflows, as well as room navigation. This gives users a visual overview and allows them to intuitively control their Apple Home, such as turning lights on and off or checking the status of contact sensors,” the developer explains.

Interestingly, even if you don’t have an iPhone or iPad with a LiDAR scanner, you can still take advantage of the feature using a friend’s device. All you have to do is scan an App Clip from a compatible device and then export the 3D model to your own device. The developer also notes that all scanning is processed locally, so the 3D model of your home is never sent to third-party servers.

In addition to Floor Plan, Controller for HomeKit also provides features such as complex automations, notifications, backups for setup codes, workflows, and widgets.

You can download Controller for HomeKit for free on the App Store, while the Pro version is available via paid subscription or as a lifetime license.

Read also