Apple touts Mac battery life and performance in new videos: ‘There’s nothing like Mac’

Apple is out with three new YouTube videos today, touting the Mac and the “power of Apple silicon.” The 30-second ads take a dramatic approach toward highlighting MacBook battery life and multitasking capabilities.

The new videos feature Mac users conquering 3D modeling, schoolwork, and more on their MacBook. While naysayers step in and claim that the Mac can’t handle multitasking or all-day battery life, the users are quick to correct them by pointing out the laptop is a Mac.

Apple’s new ads come the same day as Qualcomm kicked off a new ad campaign using “I’m a Mac” actor Justin Long to promote its new Snapdragon chip in ARM PCs.

