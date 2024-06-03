An engineer with extensive experience of working with Bluetooth found himself bamboozled when told that he needed to enable a wireless connection to use a cheap pair of wired Lightning headphones – and that turned out to be correct …

Josh Whiton told the story on X, and I think any of us would have been as confused as he was.

A crazy experience — I lost my earbuds in a remote town in Chile, so tried buying a new pair at the airport before flying out. But the new wired, iPhone, lightning-cable headphones didn’t work. Strange.

So I went back and swapped them for another pair, from a different brand. But those headphones didn’t work either. We tried a third brand, which also didn’t work.

By now the gift shop people and their manager and all the people in line behind me are super annoyed, until one of the girls says in Spanish, “You need to have bluetooth on.” Oh yes, everyone else nods in agreement. Wired headphones for iPhones definitely need bluetooth.

What? That makes no sense. The entire point of wired headphones is to not need bluetooth.

So I turn Bluetooth on with the headphones plugged into the lightning port and sure enough my phone offers to “pair” my wired headphones. “See,” they all say in Spanish, like I must be the dumbest person in the world.

With a little back and forth I realize that they don’t even conceptually know what bluetooth is, while I have actually programmed for the bluetooth stack before. I was submitting low-level bugs to Ericsson back in the early 2000’s! Yet somehow, I with my computer science degree, am wrong, and they, having no idea what bluetooth even is, are right.

My mind is boggled, I’m outnumbered, and my plane is boarding. I don’t want wireless headphones. And especially not wired/wireless headphones or whatever the hell these things are. So I convince them, with my last ounce of sanity, to let me try one last thing, a full-proof solution: I buy a normal wired, old-school pair of mini-stereo headphones and a lightning adapter.

We plug it all in. It doesn’t work. “Bluetooth on”, they tell me. NO! By all that is sacred my wired lightning adapter cannot require Bluetooth. “It does,” they assure me. So I turn my Bluetooth on and sure enough my phone offers to pair my new wired, lightning adapter with my phone.

Unbelievable.