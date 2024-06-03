UGREEN 145W Power Bank 25000mAh Portable Charger

I recently picked up UGREEN’s new power banks, which deserved a complete write-up as I’ve spent some time with them. Although they lack MagSafe compatibility (which is the only flaw), they might be one of the best options for travelers looking to charge all of their devices (laptops included).

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

I’ve been buying and testing all sorts of power banks for many years. They’ve expanded with the options and power functionality as battery costs have decreased. This category has gone from “charge your phone a little bit” to “charge your laptop and everything in between.”

Power options

I picked up the 100-watt and 145-watt chargers, but I will focus on the 145-watt option for this review as it’s the one that will make a difference with laptop charging. As I mentioned in the title, it can charge a MacBook Air in 90s minutes, which, for travelers, is amazing. That alone is reason enough to buy this. Obviously, if you have a MacBook Pro or another more powerful laptop, it will be a different story, but it’ll still provide something. Knowing it can be useful for a laptop makes it the single battery you can carry in your travel or everyday carry bag. If you find yourself away from an outlet for long periods

Because the battery has such a large capacity (25,000mAh), you can charge your iPhone up to 5 times (depending on the model). This makes it an incredible option for camping on busy days if you have multiple devices (family phones, etc).

Port-wise, it includes 2 USB-C outputs (1 can be used for input/charging) and 1 USB-A. This means it is super useful if you need to charge a Nintendo Switch, iPad, iPhone, etc. Obviously as you plug up more devices, the output changes. If you plug up a laptop to output 1, it can have 100 wttas and then the other two will gave 15 watts each.

Wrap up

Although I really wish it had MagSafe on top of the device for dropping an iPhone on it for charging, I really like the 145-watt power options. Getting the ability to charge a laptop on the go is pretty amazing, and it’s going to become a permanent fixture in my laptop bag because of it. It’s airline friendly and includes a digital display on the side showing the power charge left.

You can buy the UGREEN 145W Power Bank 25000mAh Portable Charger from Amazon or directly from UGREEN.