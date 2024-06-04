Today’s best Apple deals are now ready to go with a new all-time low on Apple’s Space Black 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro starting at $1,769 joining other configurations from $950. From there, we move over to some additional Apple Watch Series 9 models seeing solid $100 price drops, most notably three different colors of the higher-end stainless steel variants, as well a massive $175 price drop on the latest HomePod (if you’re fast), a Buy One Got One FREE offer on HomePod mini, and even more. Check it all out down below.

Apple’s Space Black 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro just dropped $130

We have seen, and are still tracking, solid price drops across the various configurations of Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro. Most offers have been in the $50 to $65 off range outside of the banger high-end models, but we have another notable configuration to highlight today. Amazon just knocked the Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with 1TB of storage down to $1,769 shipped with limited quantities. This is a regularly $1,899 model seeing a deep $130 price drop – one of the deepest we have seen in fact, outside of the Nano-Texture Glass variant. Needless to say, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Head below for more details and closer look at the rest of the configurations on sale.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch:

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch:

Bring the M4 iPad Pro vibes home with rare deal on Apple’s black braided Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable at $60

Apple Watch Series 9 aluminum and steel models now $100 off

Amazon is now offering the silver aluminum model Apple Series 9 on sale for $299 shipped in the 41mm size and $329 shipped in the 45mm. These straight up $100 price drops are also available on the Midnight and Starlight case treatments, and are now also matched at Best Buy. Both case sizes are now once again matching the Amazon low.

Joining the $100 price drops on the aluminum models down below, we are now tracking solid discounts on the higher-end stainless steel models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. Amazon has them starting at $599 and $649 shipped respectively – that’s $100 off, matching our previous mention, on par with the best we have tracked on almost all configurations, and this includes the silver, gold, and graphite stainless steel color variants.

Apple’s latest HomePod 2 at a wildly low $175 right now (Reg. $300)

Okay, so we have seen some solid HomePod deals this year, including over Memorial Day, but nothing even mildly this good. Verizon is now offering the Midnight color Apple HomePod 2nd Gen down at just $174.99 shipped (Midnight color only). You’re looking at a regularly $300 piece of Apple’s latest, current-generation product family at a massive $125 off the going rate. Still $300 at Best Buy, this is a nearly unheard of price drop that’s bound to sell out quickly, so jump on it now if you’re interested. More details below.

Verizon is also now offering a notable Buy One Get One 50% off offer on Apple’s HomePod mini in all colorways. Simply add two of them to your cart and the total will drop to $149.99, or $75 a pop. That’s $5 under the Memorial Day price and easily one of the best deals all year.

Samsung’s 2024 monitors are ready for headless Macs and secondary MacBook/iPad display action…with up to $300 in FREE credit

The new Samsung monitors are ready to go now! As you might have expected the more pricey the monitor, the higher the FREE credit. The new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K UHD 240Hz 0.03ms Smart Gaming Monitor comes with a $300 credit, while the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) includes a $150 credit, for example. Everything awaits right here.

The Smart Monitor lineup is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard.

The Odyssey lineup brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies.

The ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

Get even more details right here…

Current-gen Apple Pencil 2 returns to Amazon low today at $79 shipped

The Apple Pencil Pro has arrived on the scene and, while pricing has mostly held strong at the MSRP (outside of some open-box offerings at Best Buy), the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil remains in the lineup and is once again seeing a deep deal. Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen at $79 shipped, down from the regular $129 price tag Apple still sells it for to deliver nearly 40% in savings and to bring it back down to the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. You will (mostly) need the new Apple Pencil Pro for use with Apple’s just announced new M4 iPad Pro or iPad Air lineup (as detailed here), but folks sticking with their current Apple tablet can score a deep deal on the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen.

