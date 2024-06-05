Your mid-week collection of Mac, iPad, and Apple accessory deals are now ready to go with some solid price drops and new lows on the 13-inch 1TB M2 iPad Air as well as other configurations (including cell models) starting from $569. From there we move over to straight $100 price drops on various M3 MacBook Air models as well as one of the best prices ever on the M2 variant at $829 in all four colorways. The very first deal on Satechi’s new Thunderbolt 4 dock with triple monitor support for M1/M2 users also joins some ongoing accessory offers and $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9. Head below for a closer look.

Save $80 on Apple’s 13-inch 1TB M2 iPad Air at $1,219, or base Wi-Fi + Cell model at new $725 low

It was only a couple of days ago we spotted a new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s 13-inch M2 iPad Air 512GB with cellular, and now it’s time to highlight the 13-inch M2 iPad Air with Wi-Fi and a 1TB storage capacity. Amazon is now offering the blue and purple models at $1,219 shipped, down from the regular $1,299 price tag for a straight up $80 in savings. Now we are starting to get into the range of some notable savings, beyond the $30 to $50 range – this model was previously sitting at $1,234 after bouncing back up to the full MSRP in mid May. You can certainly score some lower prices on Apple’s M2 iPad Air if you can make do with the lighter storage capacities or the 11-inch model, and you will find those offers listed below, but if it’s the full-size 1TB you’re after, today’s deal has arrived. Head below for more.

New Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

New Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple’s 2024 M3 MacBook Air in various configs now $100 off, or M2 at $829

While we are still tracking a fantastic price on the previous-generation M2 13-inch model at $829 via Amazon, the $100 price drops have returned on the latest 2024 13-inch MacBook Air with the boosted 512GB storage capacity. Regularly $1,299, you can now score one for $1,199 shipped to land on par with this year’s Memorial Day offer. This deal is matched at Best Buy and is now available in all four colorways. Just keep in mind, if you’re looking to land the new 2024 MacBook Air this week, there are a number of straight up $100 price drops live on a few other configurations in the lineup you’ll find down below.

More MacBook Air M3 deals:

Amazon is now once again offering a sweet deal on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air with M2. You can now score all four colorways down at $829 shipped for a limited-time. This one launched at a much higher $1,199 in 2022, but it now fetches a regular list at $999 directly from Apple and elsewhere. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon outside of limited-time offers like this, and the first time we have seen all four colors readily available at $829. This machine still delivers a more than capable, relatively modern M2 Apple laptop at under $830 all-in if you ask me. This is $160 under the lowest price we have tracked on the entry-level M3 MacBook Air at Amazon – it is currently selling for $1,049.

NEW Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock sees first deal at $255 with triple monitor support for Mac users

Less than a week ago Satechi debuted its new pro-grade Space Gray Thunderbolt 4 Dock, and the very first deal is arriving today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. After clipping the on-page coupon, the total on the new Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station will drop down to $254.99 shipped from the regular $300 price tag at Amazon. It is still up at full price on the Satechi site. Today’s deal knocks 15% off the asking price to deliver not only the very first price drop we have tracked, but also the lowest. Our launch coverage details the latest docking solution from the brand.

Get a complete rundown of the specs and features right here.

Apple Watch Series 9 aluminum and steel models now $100 off

Amazon is now offering the silver aluminum model Apple Series 9 on sale for $299 shipped in the 41mm size and $329 shipped in the 45mm. These straight up $100 price drops are also available on the Midnight and Starlight case treatments, and are now also matched at Best Buy. Both case sizes are now once again matching the Amazon low.

Joining the $100 price drops on the aluminum models down below, we are now tracking solid discounts on the higher-end stainless steel models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes. Amazon has them starting at $599 and $649 shipped respectively – that’s $100 off, matching our previous mention, on par with the best we have tracked on almost all configurations, and this includes the silver, gold, and graphite stainless steel color variants.

Samsung’s 2024 monitors are ready for headless Macs and secondary MacBook/iPad display action…with up to 15% off and $300 in FREE credit

The new Samsung monitors are ready to go now! As you might have expected the more pricey the monitor, the higher the FREE credit. The new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K UHD 240Hz 0.03ms Smart Gaming Monitor comes with a $300 credit, while the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) includes a $150 credit, for example. Everything awaits right here.

The Smart Monitor lineup is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard.

The Odyssey lineup brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies.

The ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

Get even more details right here…

