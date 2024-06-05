New Vision Pro immersive Environment added to Apple Developer app for WWDC

Screenshot

Ahead of WWDC kicking off on Monday, the Apple Developer app on Vision Pro has been updated with a new Environment. This marks the first Environment available in the Apple Developer app, and it plays on Apple’s artwork for WWDC 2024.

You can check out a video showing the new Environment below. You can see that it’s fully immersive and features the same colorful light strobes as the WWDC invite artwork. You can activate it using a toggle in the upper-right corner of the WWDC screen in the Apple Developer app.

Whether Apple (or any third parties) have further plans for Vision Pro content, videos, and Environments for WWDC 2024 remains to be seen.

