Parallels Desktop is certainly one of the most popular tools for running virtual machines on macOS, and also one of the easiest for running Windows on a Mac. The software has recently been updated with many improvements to make the experience of running Windows 11 virtual machines more seamless, plus some new features.

Parallels just got better at running Windows 11

Version 19.4.0 of Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac fixes a lot of bugs and improves the performance of Windows 11 virtual machines. For example, the update fixes a problem that prevented such virtual machines from installing correctly if the user tried to open an EXE file on the Mac during the installation process.

Parallels also says it has fixed a bug that caused Windows to crash when installing LabVIEW on Apple Silicon Macs. Support for shared Mac folders has been improved with this update. Glitches affecting apps like SolidWorks, Delphi, and Grammarly on Windows virtual machines have also been fixed.

There are also new features available, such as:

Adds OS badge to app icons displayed in macOS Spotlight search results, a helpful visual cue that tells you exactly which app you are about to launch.

Introduces a new way to run Microsoft SQL Server for your development or learning needs.

Command line utility improvements for Pro and Business Editions, including new reclaim-disk action and network conditioner control.

Earlier this year, Parallels Desktop was updated to fully support the ARM version of Windows 11 on M3 Macs. The software was later updated to better support games running on Windows.

You can try Parallels Desktop for free. Check out the Parallels website for details on license prices.