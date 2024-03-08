Parallels Desktop, the popular tool for running virtual machines on macOS, released an update earlier this year to fully support Windows 11 on M3 Macs. Following this update, the software is now getting some new features, including improved support for Windows games and a new clipboard sync mode.

As detailed by Parallels on its website, version 19.3 of Parallels Desktop for macOS comes with new features and multiple enhancements. Many Mac users play Windows games on their machines using Parallels Desktop. And according to the company, the update fixes graphic rendering bugs in games such as Genshin Impact, Rise of Kingdoms, and Dark Souls II.

For users of the Pro and Business versions, Parallels Desktop now provides a new clipboard sync mode that makes copying and pasting between the Mac and virtual machines more flexible. Users can choose to enable copy and paste from Mac to Windows and vice versa, only from one way to the other, or completely disable clipboard sync.

When working with a Linux virtual machine, users will also get the new clipboard sync modes. In addition, Parallels says that the update makes trackpad scrolling smoother on Linux. It’s also easier to install Ubuntu on Apple Silicon Macs thanks to the Express Installation mode.

The new version of Parallels Desktop also improves performance for Apple Silicon Macs and lets users adjust the settings of a virtual machine through an easy UI.

Innovations continue with Parallels Desktop 19 for Mac, offering a cutting-edge and reliable virtual computer inside your Mac, complete with a refreshed design. Benefit from enhanced compatibility with macOS Sonoma 14 and richer virtual machine functionality on Apple silicon Mac computers.

You can try Parallels Desktop for free. Check out the Parallels website for details on license prices.

