Your Friday edition of the best Apple deals is now live, and it’s a big one. Alongside up to $300 off various MacBook M3/Pro configurations starting from $1,399, we are also now tracking some of the best prices ever on the new M3 MacBook Air kicking off from $899 with some of the 16GB models at the lowest we have tracked. That’s all on top of $100 in savings on AirPods Max, a super rare deal from $479 on the M2 Mac mini, the black Magic keyboard, and the list goes on. Everything is waiting for you below.

New lows hits 13-inch M3 MacBook Air from $899

You wanted the 16GB model on sale, and today we have a particularly solid price drop. Amazon is now offering the Space Gray 2024 model 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 512GB of storage and 16GB of memory at $1,329 shipped. The other colors are currently selling for either $1,349 and $1,399 at Amazon, which are also notable prices but not quite like the $170 price drop on the Space Gray model. However, if you don’t want Space Gray, B&H has also now stepped in with $1,329 pricing on the Starlight and Midnight models. While some folks are just fine with the 8GB of RAM, these days it feels like more and more users need/want the extra power, and now’s your chance at one of Apple’s latest MacBook releases with new all-time low pricing. More details below.

B&H is also now offering the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and the 256GB SSD down at $1,149 shipped from the regular $1,299 list price. This is the 10-Core GPU model by the way, not the 8-Core with upgraded memory. WE have also now spotted the base model down at $899 (details below).

Apple MacBook Pro M3/Pro models up to $300 off

Joining this morning’s particularly notable deals on the new M3 MacBook Air starting at $899, we also just spotted some notable drops on the pro machines. First up, the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro has now dropped to $1,399 shipped at Amazon. Also matched at B&H. This machine would cost you $1,599 if you bought it at Apple right now and $1,449 if you grabbed one at Best Buy. Today’s $200 price drop undercuts the Memorial Day offer we spotted by $50 and lands back at the Amazon all-time low. The 8GB of memory in this one might not be enough for some folks looking to bring home a pro Apple MacBook, so be sure to check below.

We would like to guide your eyes to that 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro at the top of the list though. That’s a regularly $1,999 model with 18GB of memory and a 512GB SSD down at $1,699 shipped. You’re looking at $300 off, a deal $100 below the Memorial Day offer, and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon.

Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini now up to $120 off

Update: Amazon has now slashed pricing on both the latest M2 Mac mini detailed right here. The 256GB model is now $479 and the 512GB is $689.99 shipped. These models very rarely dip below the $499 and $699 sale prices, so have it if you’re interested.

Official full-size Apple black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID drops to $170

Amazon is serving up a relatively rare chance to score a deal on the official black Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad at $169.99 shipped. This deal is also matched at Best Buy this weekend as well. While that’s only $9 under the MSRP on the white model, if you want Apple’s black treatment it would normally run you $199 with today’s deal landing at the lowest price we can find. It is also on par with the best we have tracked this year, having only dropped in price twice before today at Amazon. This offer is the second-best we have tracked there all-time too – it has only gone for less once and that was last summer for a few days at $150.

Apple’s AirPods Max just dropped $100 to $449 shipped in all colors

While everyone is talking about the Sonos Ace headphones right now (the first deal just went live), it’s starting to feel like Amazon and Apple are getting little more aggressive with AirPods Max than usual – there’s another straight up $100 price drop now live at $449 shipped. The regularly $549 Apple over-ear headphones saw a solid price drop a couple weeks ago, and now it’s back on all coloways including the green set that hasn’t gone on sale quite as often. While some folks side-step the AirPods Max in favor of Bose Ultra and Sony XM-series cans (and perhaps now the new Sonos Ace that carry an MSRP at the same price as today’s Max deal), some swear by them, and now’s your chance to score another set (or your first one) while they are matching the best price of the year.

