Readdle sunsets Calendars 5 to focus on freemium version of Calendars

Jun 7 2024
Readdle Calendars 5 sunset

Readdle has announced that its popular Calendars 5 app has reached the end of the road. After more than a decade of the legacy calendar app, the developer’s free/subscription-based Calendars: Planner & Organizer will take the spotlight.

Readdle shared the news in a blog post today:

Today, we share an important milestone in the evolution of Readdle’s journey. Our commitment to improving your time-management experience has led us to a key decision: the sunset of Calendars 5.

This move isn’t just about closing a chapter; it’s also about starting a new one as we aim to simplify and enhance our users’ experience with the planner app, Calendars. We’re transitioning away from Calendars 5 to focus on this unified approach.

Readdle’s VP of consumer Apps, Dmytro Protserov shared a message to Calendars 5 users and commented on the vision for Calendars:

We’re excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and are deeply committed to supporting our users through this transition and beyond. “We’re not just focused on incorporating advanced AI technologies; our goal is to enhance the user experience while keeping the essence of what makes our product uniquely human. We envision our app not merely as a tool but as a supportive companion that truly understands and addresses the fundamental aspects of time management for our users,” emphasizes Dmytro Protserov.

Readdle didn’t share specifics about the process of customers going from Calendars 5 to Calendars but said: “We’re committed to ensuring a smooth transition for our Calendars 5 users to our new app, taking care to preserve what made Calendars 5 so valuable to you.”

You can reach out to Readdle customer support with questions about the change.

Readdle’s Calendars: Planner & Organizer is a free download from the App Store with the PRO version running $3.99/month or $19.99/year.

Top image via Readdle

