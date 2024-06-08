9to5Mac Overtime 021 – How’s the iPad life treating you?

In this episode, Fernando and Jeff discuss WWDC iOS 18 leaks, exploring how much more information we’re getting about the software side of things compared to previous years. We also discuss the challenges and joys of establishing a workflow on iPadOS. From setting up shortcuts (not just the app) to managing files and timelines in Final Cut, we share our experiences and tips. Plus, we marvel at the power of ChatGPT for generating quirky podcast titles and enhancing productivity.

