Apple’s 15-inch 16GB M3 MacBook Air $1,489 low, M2 Pro Mac mini $149 off, Beats Solo 4, Apple Pencil Pro, more

Your Monday morning WWDC edition of today’s best deals is now at the ready. Headlined by new all-time lows on Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD alongside models from $899, we also spotted one of the best prices ever on the latest Mac mini with the M2 Pro chip and the lowest price yet on the new Beats Solo 4 headphones from $130. Those offers join some light deals on Apple Pencil Pro, the new Apple Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro M4, and iPhone 15 handsets. Head below for today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and 512GB SSD hits new $1,489 low

At the tail end of last week we spotted some more than notable price drops on Apple’s new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air starting from $899 (detailed below), but to kick off WWDC week, it’s now time for the 15-incher dropping even lower. Amazon is now offering the Apple 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and the 512GB SSD down at $1,489 shipped. This is a regularly $1,699 machine that has now dropped down to its best Amazon price ever. This is $210 off, $10 under the price you’ll find at B&H, and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find some additional deals on both it and the more compact 13-inch variant below.

Apple’s M2 Pro Mac mini drops to one of its best prices ever at $1,150 ($149 off)

Apple’s wonderful and extremely value-packed Mac mini lineup is currently seeing some of its best deals on Amazon ever from $479, but now we are featuring the elevated Mac mini with the M2 Pro chip, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD. Regularly $1,299 and very rarely ever dropping more than $100, you can now clip the on-page coupon at Amazon and land one at $1,149.99 shipped. That’s $149 off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best around. While you can score a new M3 MacBook Air from $899 right now, you’ll need to spend at least as much as today’s Mac mini deal to get one with 16GB of RAM. And frankly, some folks prefer the pure Apple desktop setup anyway. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can indeed score the base-model Mac mini starting from $479 – an equally as rare and notable a price. But those looking for the extra horsepower from the higher-end M2 Pro chip and expanded memory, today’s deal is worth consideration. Most folks are not expecting to see new hardware at WWDC this week, and even if Apple’s upgrades its Mac mini lineup to M4 later this year, you’ll likely be waiting well into 2025 before the deep deals really start to take hold.

Beats Solo 4 headphones hit best price ever at $130 ($70 off), or $150 with 2-yrs. of Apple Care+

After seeing the very first deals on the brand new Beats Solo 4 last month, and after just getting a chance to go hands-on with them over at 9to5Mac, we are now tracking even lower prices. The new on-ear headphones down at $129.99 shipped via Amazon and Best Buy. Regularly $200, all three colorways are seeing straight up $70 cash deals to deliver the best price we have ever tracked. You can even score them with 2 years of Apple Care+ attached via Amazon at $149.95, down from the regularly $230. We said “the most iconic Beats headphones just got better” with the new Beats Solo 4 – dive into our hands-in impressions for a closer look at what’s new on the new Solo4.

Apple’s new iPad Pro M4 Magic Keyboard Cases back down at all-time lows from $290

Apple debuted some new Magic Keyboard Cases for its 11- and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro this week, as we expected. Made for Apple’s “thinnest product Apple has ever created,” the new covers come in black or white, are now up for pre-order, and we are already tracking nice little deal. Still up at full price on Best Buy and direct from Apple (obviously), Amazon is getting scrappy here and knocking $9 off the black 11-inch and 13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro M4 at $289.99 and $339.99 shipped. With $299 and $349 MSRPs, Amazon is looking to drive early pre-order sales on its official listings of Apple’s latest pro-grade iPad accessories by slightly undercutting the competition, and we’re here for it. Okay, so yes, it is just $9, but if you’re going to pre-order one anyway you might as well keep some coffee money in your pocket for your first all-nighter M4-powered Final Cut editing session right?

Apple’s AirPods Max just dropped $100 to $449 shipped in all colors

While everyone is talking about the Sonos Ace headphones right now (the first deal just went live), it’s starting to feel like Amazon and Apple are getting little more aggressive with AirPods Max than usual – there’s another straight up $100 price drop now live at $449 shipped. The regularly $549 Apple over-ear headphones saw a solid price drop a couple weeks ago, and now it’s back on all coloways including the green set that hasn’t gone on sale quite as often. While some folks side-step the AirPods Max in favor of Bose Ultra and Sony XM-series cans (and perhaps now the new Sonos Ace that carry an MSRP at the same price as today’s Max deal), some swear by them, and now’s your chance to score another set (or your first one) while they are matching the best price of the year.

