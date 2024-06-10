 Skip to main content

Rumor: These are the Macs that will support macOS 15

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 10 2024 - 6:05 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Silicon Mac Pro

Alongside iOS 18, Apple today will also unveil its next software update for the Mac – but will it run on your Mac? According to a new rumor today, macOS 15 will retain compatibility with all same Mac models as macOS 14.

The rumor was shared on Twitter by a private account with an accurate track record predicting device compatibility for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS software updates. The account says that macOS 15 will be compatible with all Macs that have a T2 chip inside or are powered by Apple Silicon.

The key thing to watch, however, is how Apple will handle feature availability. Many of the more advanced features in macOS 15 will likely be limited to Apple Silicon-powered Macs, even though a handful of Intel-powered Macs will technically be supported by macOS 15. Last year, a number of macOS Sonoma features weren’t available on Intel Macs, a trend that will almost certainly continue this year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that many of the on-device AI features in macOS 15 will require a Mac with at least the M1 chip inside.

macOS 15 compatible devices

MacBook Pro

Identify your MacBook Pro

  • MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)
  • MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)
  • MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)
  • MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Air

Identify your MacBook Air

  • MacBook Air (15-inch, M3, 2024)
  • MacBook Air (13-inch, M3, 2024)
  • MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023)
  • MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • MacBook Air (M1, 2020)
  • MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)
  • MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)
  • MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

iMac

Identify your iMac

  • iMac (24-inch, 2023)
  • iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)
  • iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020)
  • iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019)
  • iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019)

iMac Pro

Identify your iMac Pro

  • iMac Pro (2017)

Mac mini

Identify your Mac mini

  • Mac mini (2023)
  • Mac mini (M1, 2020)
  • Mac mini (2018)

Mac Studio

Identify your Mac Studio

  • Mac Studio (2023)
  • Mac Studio (2022)

Mac Pro

Identify your Mac Pro

  • Mac Pro (2023)
  • Mac Pro (2019)
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing