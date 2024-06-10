Rumor: These are the Macs that will support macOS 15

Alongside iOS 18, Apple today will also unveil its next software update for the Mac – but will it run on your Mac? According to a new rumor today, macOS 15 will retain compatibility with all same Mac models as macOS 14.

The rumor was shared on Twitter by a private account with an accurate track record predicting device compatibility for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS software updates. The account says that macOS 15 will be compatible with all Macs that have a T2 chip inside or are powered by Apple Silicon.

The key thing to watch, however, is how Apple will handle feature availability. Many of the more advanced features in macOS 15 will likely be limited to Apple Silicon-powered Macs, even though a handful of Intel-powered Macs will technically be supported by macOS 15. Last year, a number of macOS Sonoma features weren’t available on Intel Macs, a trend that will almost certainly continue this year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that many of the on-device AI features in macOS 15 will require a Mac with at least the M1 chip inside.

macOS 15 compatible devices

MacBook Pro

Identify your MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2023)

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2023)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021)

MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Air

Identify your MacBook Air

MacBook Air (15-inch, M3, 2024)

MacBook Air (13-inch, M3, 2024)

MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023)

MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

iMac

Identify your iMac

iMac (24-inch, 2023)

iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019)

iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019)

iMac Pro

Identify your iMac Pro

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac mini

Identify your Mac mini

Mac mini (2023)

Mac mini (M1, 2020)

Mac mini (2018)

Mac Studio

Identify your Mac Studio

Mac Studio (2023)

Mac Studio (2022)

Mac Pro

Identify your Mac Pro

Mac Pro (2023)

Mac Pro (2019)