visionOS 2 tidbits: keyboard occlusion, Home View upgrades, more

Apple unveiled visionOS 2 at WWDC today, the first major update for Apple Vision Pro since last year. In addition to the features Apple highlighted on stage, there are a few other visionOS 2 tidbits worth pointing out, including keyboard occlusion.

Apple explains that visionOS 2 can recognize and reveal your Magic Keyboard or MacBook keyboard when you’re immersed in an Environment. Previously, being fully immersed in an Environment meant you couldn’t see your keyboard while typing.

“When you’re immersed in an Environment, visionOS 2 recognizes and reveals your Magic Keyboard or MacBook keyboard so you can keep typing away — on the beach, in the mountains, or even on the moon.”

Apple also says that visionOS 2 adds support for mice, including Apple’s own Magic Mouse as well as third-party mice.

More visionOS 2 tidbits:

You can now rearrange your Vision Pro’s Home View by pinching and holding.

iPad apps on visionOS can be moved out of the “Compatible Apps” folder and placed anywhere on the Home View.

Improvements for watching videos in Safari, as Apple explains: “Enjoy watching videos in Safari on a truly massive screen while you’re in any Environment. It’s a stunning cinematic viewing experience — with a new beautiful glow and reflection from the screen.”

The first visionOS 2 beta is now available to developer beta testers. The update will be released to everyone in the fall.